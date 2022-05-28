ATO Conductive Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ATO (Antimony Tin Oxide) nano ultrafine particle powder, with non-resistive transparent conductivity in the semiconductor field, can be used in various glass, plastics and various resins to be transparent, conductive, anti-static radiation, and ultraviolet And infrared effect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ATO Conductive Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global ATO Conductive Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ATO Conductive Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five ATO Conductive Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global ATO Conductive Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

10-20 nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ATO Conductive Powder include Mitsubishi Materials, Reade Advanced Materials, Inframat Advanced Materials, Wan Jing New Material, Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials, Hongwu International and Huzheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ATO Conductive Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ATO Conductive Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ATO Conductive Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

10-20 nm

20-40 nm

40-80 nm

Others

Global ATO Conductive Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ATO Conductive Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Glass, Plastic and Various Resin Coatings

Low-Reflection Antistatic Agents

Near-Infrared Radiation Stabilizers

Others

Global ATO Conductive Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ATO Conductive Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ATO Conductive Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ATO Conductive Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ATO Conductive Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies ATO Conductive Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Materials

Reade Advanced Materials

Inframat Advanced Materials

Wan Jing New Material

Yantai Tomley Hi-Tech Advanced Materials

Hongwu International

Huzheng

