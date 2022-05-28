Glycol Ether Solvent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycol Ether Solvent in global, including the following market information:

Global Glycol Ether Solvent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glycol Ether Solvent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Glycol Ether Solvent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glycol Ether Solvent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

P-Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glycol Ether Solvent include BASF SE, BP plc, Eastman Chemical Company, Honeywe, Chalmette Refining, Arkema SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, DowDuPont and Huntsman Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glycol Ether Solvent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glycol Ether Solvent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glycol Ether Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

P-Series

E-Series

Global Glycol Ether Solvent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glycol Ether Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Electronic

Detergent

Ink

Brake Fluid

Others

Global Glycol Ether Solvent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Glycol Ether Solvent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glycol Ether Solvent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glycol Ether Solvent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glycol Ether Solvent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Glycol Ether Solvent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

BP plc

Eastman Chemical Company

Honeywe

Chalmette Refining

Arkema SA

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

DowDuPont

Huntsman Corporation

Croda International plc

LyondellBasell

OXEA

Solvay SA

Symrise AG

Total SA

Methanex Corporation

LyondellBasell

Kraton Performance Polymers LLC

Shiny Chemical

Jiangsu Yida Chemical

Jiangsu Baichuan High-tech New Materials

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glycol Ether Solvent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glycol Ether Solvent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glycol Ether Solvent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glycol Ether Solvent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glycol Ether Solvent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glycol Ether Solvent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glycol Ether Solvent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glycol Ether Solvent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glycol Ether Solvent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glycol Ether Solvent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glycol Ether Solvent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycol Ether Solvent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glycol Ether Solvent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycol Ether Solvent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glycol Ether Solvent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycol Ether Solvent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

