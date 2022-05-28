1,4-Naphthoquinone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,4-Naphthoquinone (CAS 130-15-4) or para-naphthoquinone is an organic compound derived from naphthalene. 1,4-Naphthoquinone is mainly used in the synthesis of pesticide fungicides and also used in the synthesis of dye intermediates, anthraquinone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,4-Naphthoquinone in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 1,4-Naphthoquinone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,4-Naphthoquinone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,4-Naphthoquinone include enterprise, Tianjin CITIC Kaitai Chemical Co., Ltd., HBCChem, Yangzhou Jiedi Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Jin Jinle Chemical Co., Ltd., Alchem Pharmtech, Kawasaki Kasei Chemical, Shanghai Nuotai Chemical Co., Ltd. and Hubei Xinrunde Chemical Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,4-Naphthoquinone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.98

0.99

Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Dyes

Agrochemicals

Others

Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,4-Naphthoquinone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,4-Naphthoquinone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,4-Naphthoquinone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 1,4-Naphthoquinone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

enterprise

Tianjin CITIC Kaitai Chemical Co., Ltd.

HBCChem

Yangzhou Jiedi Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Jin Jinle Chemical Co., Ltd.

Alchem Pharmtech

Kawasaki Kasei Chemical

Shanghai Nuotai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Xinrunde Chemical Co., Ltd.

Weifang Tongrun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,4-Naphthoquinone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,4-Naphthoquinone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,4-Naphthoquinone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,4-Naphthoquinone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,4-Naphthoquinone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,4-Naphthoquinone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 1,4-Naphthoquinone Market Siz

