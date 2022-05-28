Pralidoxime Chloride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phospho Chloride (CAS 51-15-0) is an organophosphate antidote and other rescue drugs, mainly used for the rescue of moderate and severe organophosphorus poisoning, and it has been widely used.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pralidoxime Chloride in global, including the following market information:

Global Pralidoxime Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pralidoxime Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Pralidoxime Chloride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pralidoxime Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.97 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pralidoxime Chloride include Shanghai New hualian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Myrell Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., medchemexpress, Wuhan Yuqing Jiaheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Wuhan Kemic Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Bide Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Wuhan Belka Biomedical Co., Ltd., ABCR and BOC Sciences and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pralidoxime Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pralidoxime Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Pralidoxime Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.97

0.98

0.99

Global Pralidoxime Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Pralidoxime Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Others

Global Pralidoxime Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Pralidoxime Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pralidoxime Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pralidoxime Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pralidoxime Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Pralidoxime Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shanghai New hualian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Myrell Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

medchemexpress

Wuhan Yuqing Jiaheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Kemic Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Bide Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Belka Biomedical Co., Ltd.

ABCR

BOC Sciences

Hangzhou Yuhao Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pralidoxime Chloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pralidoxime Chloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pralidoxime Chloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pralidoxime Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pralidoxime Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pralidoxime Chloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pralidoxime Chloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pralidoxime Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pralidoxime Chloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pralidoxime Chloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pralidoxime Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pralidoxime Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pralidoxime Chloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pralidoxime Chloride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pralidoxime Chloride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pralidoxime Chloride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

