N-Allylamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N-Allylamine (CAS 589-09-3) is a colorless liquid, used in the manufacture of pharmaceutical intermediates, as well as intermediates for agricultural chemicals, dyes and coatings, organic synthesis and resin modifiers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Allylamine in global, including the following market information:

Global N-Allylamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N-Allylamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five N-Allylamine companies in 2021 (%)

The global N-Allylamine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

?99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-Allylamine include Ningbo Jinlai Chemical Co., Ltd., TimTec Corporation, Wuhan Fengyao Tonghui Chemical Products Co., Ltd., Boc Sciences, City Chemical, Fluorochem, 3B Scientific Corporation, Leancare Ltd and Hubei Xinrunde Chemical Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Allylamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N-Allylamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global N-Allylamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

?99%

?98%

?95%

Global N-Allylamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global N-Allylamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Coating

Others

Global N-Allylamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global N-Allylamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N-Allylamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N-Allylamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N-Allylamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies N-Allylamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ningbo Jinlai Chemical Co., Ltd.

TimTec Corporation

Wuhan Fengyao Tonghui Chemical Products Co., Ltd.

Boc Sciences

City Chemical

Fluorochem

3B Scientific Corporation

Leancare Ltd

Hubei Xinrunde Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Shishun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 N-Allylamine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global N-Allylamine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global N-Allylamine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global N-Allylamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global N-Allylamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global N-Allylamine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top N-Allylamine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global N-Allylamine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global N-Allylamine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global N-Allylamine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global N-Allylamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-Allylamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers N-Allylamine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Allylamine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N-Allylamine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Allylamine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global N-Allylamine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 ?99%

4.1.3 ?98%

4.1.4 ?95%

4.2 By Type –

