Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate (CAS 1561-92-8) is mainly used as the third monomer in the process of wet polyacrylonitrile. It can improve the dyeability, heat resistance, sense of touch and ease the weaving of the polyacrylonitrile. Also, it can be used in water treatment and paint additive industries .

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

?99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate include Ningbo Jinlai Chemical Co., Ltd., Kowa Europe GmbH, Daiso Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhonglan Industry, Asahi Kasei Finechem, Hubei Yuancheng, Hubei Xinmingtai Chemical Co., Ltd., Hubei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd. and Ring Specialty Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

?99%

?98%

Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Dye

Others

Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ningbo Jinlai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kowa Europe GmbH

Daiso Chemical Co., Ltd.

Zhonglan Industry

Asahi Kasei Finechem

Hubei Yuancheng

Hubei Xinmingtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Jusheng Technology Co., Ltd.

Ring Specialty Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Me

