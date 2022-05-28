Methylallyl Chloride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methylallyl Chloride (CAS 563-47-3) is an important organic intermediate, which can be widely used in the fields of medicine, pesticides, perfume, synthetic materials, etc. It is the main raw material for the synthesis of carbofuran, fenbutatin and other insecticides and acaricides
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methylallyl Chloride in global, including the following market information:
Global Methylallyl Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Methylallyl Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Methylallyl Chloride companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methylallyl Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methylallyl Chloride include Ningbo Jinlai Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiachen Chemical Co., Ltd. company logo, Jiaxing Aisen Chemical Co., Ltd., Weifang Qianjin Chemical Co., Ltd., Carbosynth, Jiangsu Dana Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Xiangyang King Success Chemical and Zibo Honors Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methylallyl Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methylallyl Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methylallyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
?99%
?98%
Global Methylallyl Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methylallyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Pesticide
Spices
Synthetic Materials
Others
Global Methylallyl Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Methylallyl Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methylallyl Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methylallyl Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Methylallyl Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Methylallyl Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ningbo Jinlai Chemical Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Jiachen Chemical Co., Ltd. company logo
Jiaxing Aisen Chemical Co., Ltd.
Weifang Qianjin Chemical Co., Ltd.
Carbosynth
Jiangsu Dana Chemical Co., Ltd.
Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Xiangyang King Success Chemical
Zibo Honors Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methylallyl Chloride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methylallyl Chloride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methylallyl Chloride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methylallyl Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methylallyl Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methylallyl Chloride Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methylallyl Chloride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methylallyl Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methylallyl Chloride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methylallyl Chloride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methylallyl Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methylallyl Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methylallyl Chloride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methylallyl Chloride Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methylallyl Chloride Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methylallyl Chloride Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
