Silicone Coated PET Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Coated PET Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicone Coated PET Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicone Coated PET Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Silicone Coated PET Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicone Coated PET Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gloss Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicone Coated PET Film include Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Loparex Holding B.V., SKC Inc., Mondi Group, Xinfeng Group Corporation, DuPont Teijin Films, MacDermid, TC Transcontinental and Guangtai Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicone Coated PET Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicone Coated PET Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Silicone Coated PET Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gloss

Matte

Global Silicone Coated PET Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Silicone Coated PET Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Silicone Coated PET Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Silicone Coated PET Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicone Coated PET Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicone Coated PET Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicone Coated PET Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Silicone Coated PET Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Polyplex Corporation Limited

Loparex Holding B.V., SKC Inc.

Mondi Group

Xinfeng Group Corporation

DuPont Teijin Films

MacDermid

TC Transcontinental

Guangtai Group

Melinex Polyester PET Film

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicone Coated PET Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicone Coated PET Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicone Coated PET Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicone Coated PET Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicone Coated PET Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicone Coated PET Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicone Coated PET Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicone Coated PET Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicone Coated PET Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicone Coated PET Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicone Coated PET Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone Coated PET Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone Coated PET Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Coated PET Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone Coated PET Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Coated PET Film Companies

