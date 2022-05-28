Agrochemical Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agrochemical Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Agrochemical Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agrochemical Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Agrochemical Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agrochemical Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emulsifiers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agrochemical Additives include Harcros Chemicals Inc., Croda International Plc., Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH, BTC Europe GmbH, DuPont, LEVACO Chemicals GmbH, Clariant, China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd. and AkzoNobel N.V. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agrochemical Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agrochemical Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agrochemical Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emulsifiers

Alkoxylates

Dispersing Agents

Antifoams

Oil Enhancers

Others

Global Agrochemical Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agrochemical Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Traditional Pesticides

Seed Treatment

Fertilizers

Others

Global Agrochemical Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Agrochemical Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agrochemical Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agrochemical Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agrochemical Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Agrochemical Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Harcros Chemicals Inc.

Croda International Plc.

Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH

BTC Europe GmbH

DuPont

LEVACO Chemicals GmbH

Clariant

China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Stepan Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agrochemical Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agrochemical Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agrochemical Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agrochemical Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agrochemical Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agrochemical Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agrochemical Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agrochemical Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agrochemical Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agrochemical Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agrochemical Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agrochemical Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agrochemical Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agrochemical Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agrochemical Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agrochemical Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

