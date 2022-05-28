Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal and Marine Fats and Oils in global, including the following market information:
Global Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Animal and Marine Fats and Oils companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal and Marine Fats and Oils market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal and Marine Fats and Oils include Ajinomoto Co., Inc, Australian Tallow Producers, Baker Commodities Inc, Cargill, Colyer Fehr Tallow Pty Ltd, Darling industries, Darling Ingredients, Inc, IFFCO and Jacob Stern & Sons Tallow and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Animal and Marine Fats and Oils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Solid
Global Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biodiesel
Animal Feed
Oleochemical
Food Industry
Others
Global Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Animal and Marine Fats and Oils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Animal and Marine Fats and Oils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Animal and Marine Fats and Oils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Animal and Marine Fats and Oils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ajinomoto Co., Inc
Australian Tallow Producers
Baker Commodities Inc
Cargill
Colyer Fehr Tallow Pty Ltd
Darling industries
Darling Ingredients, Inc
IFFCO
Jacob Stern & Sons Tallow
SARIA SE & Co. KG
