Probiotic Yeast Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotic Yeast in global, including the following market information:
Global Probiotic Yeast Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Probiotic Yeast Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Probiotic Yeast companies in 2021 (%)
The global Probiotic Yeast market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Probiotic Yeast include AngelYeast Co., Ltd, Bronson, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Lesaffre Group, Florastor, Jarrow Formulas, Lallemand Inc, Life-Space and Now Foods and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Probiotic Yeast manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Probiotic Yeast Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Probiotic Yeast Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Capsules
Global Probiotic Yeast Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Probiotic Yeast Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverages
Animal Feed
Nutraceuticals
Others
Global Probiotic Yeast Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Probiotic Yeast Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Probiotic Yeast revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Probiotic Yeast revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Probiotic Yeast sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Probiotic Yeast sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AngelYeast Co., Ltd
Bronson
Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
Lesaffre Group
Florastor
Jarrow Formulas
Lallemand Inc
Life-Space
Now Foods
Seeking Health
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Probiotic Yeast Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Probiotic Yeast Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Probiotic Yeast Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Probiotic Yeast Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Probiotic Yeast Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Probiotic Yeast Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Probiotic Yeast Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Probiotic Yeast Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Probiotic Yeast Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Probiotic Yeast Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Probiotic Yeast Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Probiotic Yeast Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Probiotic Yeast Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic Yeast Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Probiotic Yeast Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic Yeast Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Probiotic Yeast Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
