Basic Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Basic Chemicals in Global, including the following market information:
Global Basic Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Basic Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Basic Chemicals include BASF SE, Dow, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Basic Chemicals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Basic Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Basic Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polymer
Plastic
Petro Chemicals
Industrial Gases
Utility Fluids
Others
Global Basic Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Basic Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Industry
Others
Global Basic Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Basic Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Basic Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Basic Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Dow
Exxon Mobil Corporation
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
SABIC
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
INEOS
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell
LG Chem
BDC Group
Celanese Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Basic Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Basic Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Basic Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Basic Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Basic Chemicals Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Basic Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Basic Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Basic Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Basic Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Basic Chemicals Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basic Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Basic Chemicals Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Basic Chemicals Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Basic Chemicals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
