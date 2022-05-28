Milk Coagulants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Milk Coagulants in global, including the following market information:

Global Milk Coagulants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Milk Coagulants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Milk Coagulants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Milk Coagulants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Milk Coagulants include DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Enzyme Supplies Limited, Koninklijke DSM N.V., WalcoRen,, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Clarion Casein Ltd., Renco and Mahaan Foods Ltd and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Milk Coagulants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Milk Coagulants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Milk Coagulants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Powder

Tablets

Global Milk Coagulants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Milk Coagulants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cheese

Dessert

Yogurt

Others

Global Milk Coagulants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Milk Coagulants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Milk Coagulants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Milk Coagulants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Milk Coagulants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Milk Coagulants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Enzyme Supplies Limited

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

WalcoRen,

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Clarion Casein Ltd.

Renco

Mahaan Foods Ltd

AlindaVelco S.A.

