Plant-derived Sweetener Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-derived Sweetener in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant-derived Sweetener Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plant-derived Sweetener Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Plant-derived Sweetener companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant-derived Sweetener market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stevia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant-derived Sweetener include Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Inc., Nestlé AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Wilmar International Ltd, Symrise and The Truvia Company LLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant-derived Sweetener manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant-derived Sweetener Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plant-derived Sweetener Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stevia

Yacon Syrup

Agave Syrup

Monk Fruit Sugar

Others

Global Plant-derived Sweetener Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plant-derived Sweetener Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages

Confectionery

Desserts

Others

Global Plant-derived Sweetener Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plant-derived Sweetener Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant-derived Sweetener revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant-derived Sweetener revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant-derived Sweetener sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Plant-derived Sweetener sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tate & Lyle PLC

Cargill, Inc.

Nestlé AG

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd

Symrise

The Truvia Company LLC

Roquette Frères

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plant-derived Sweetener Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plant-derived Sweetener Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plant-derived Sweetener Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plant-derived Sweetener Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plant-derived Sweetener Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant-derived Sweetener Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plant-derived Sweetener Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plant-derived Sweetener Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plant-derived Sweetener Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plant-derived Sweetener Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plant-derived Sweetener Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant-derived Sweetener Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant-derived Sweetener Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-derived Sweetener Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant-derived Sweetener Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-derived Sweetener Companies

4 Sights by Product

