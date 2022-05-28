Cocoa Extracts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cocoa Extracts in global, including the following market information:

Global Cocoa Extracts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cocoa Extracts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cocoa Extracts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cocoa Extracts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cocoa Extracts include Phytoextract Pvt.Ltd, Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation, CPC Ingredients, Tharakan and Company, Van Aroma, The Green Labs, Cyvex Nutrition, John Aromas and Haldin. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cocoa Extracts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cocoa Extracts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cocoa Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Liquid

Global Cocoa Extracts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cocoa Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Global Cocoa Extracts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cocoa Extracts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cocoa Extracts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cocoa Extracts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cocoa Extracts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cocoa Extracts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Phytoextract Pvt.Ltd

Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation

CPC Ingredients

Tharakan and Company

Van Aroma

The Green Labs

Cyvex Nutrition

John Aromas

Haldin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cocoa Extracts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cocoa Extracts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cocoa Extracts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cocoa Extracts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cocoa Extracts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cocoa Extracts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cocoa Extracts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cocoa Extracts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cocoa Extracts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cocoa Extracts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cocoa Extracts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cocoa Extracts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cocoa Extracts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cocoa Extracts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cocoa Extracts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cocoa Extracts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cocoa Extracts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Powder

4.1.3 Liquid



