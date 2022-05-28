Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Ageing Ingredient in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Anti-Ageing Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-Ageing Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Niacinamide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-Ageing Ingredient include DSM, Unilever PLC, DOW Chemical Company, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Adeka, Kao Corporation and Contipro a.s and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-Ageing Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Niacinamide
Sunscreen Ingredients
Hyaluronic Acid
Peptides
Anti-Oxidants
Others
Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Others
Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-Ageing Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-Ageing Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-Ageing Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Anti-Ageing Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DSM
Unilever PLC
DOW Chemical Company
Croda International Plc
BASF SE
Wacker Chemie AG
Adeka
Kao Corporation
Contipro a.s
BioThrive Sciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Ageing Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-Ageing Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Ageing Ingredient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Ageing Ingredient Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Ageing Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Ageing Ingredient Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Ageing Ingredient Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
