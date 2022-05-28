Uncategorized

Onyx Stone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Onyx Stone in global, including the following market information:

Global Onyx Stone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Onyx Stone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Onyx Stone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Onyx Stone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Black Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Onyx Stone include The Marble Factory, Ashland, Xiamen Optimum Stone Co., Ltd., Project Stone Australia, Kalinga Stone, Custom Marble, K K International, Jiya Crystal and Craft and Onyx Marble & Granite LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Onyx Stone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Onyx Stone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Onyx Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Black

White

Red

Others

Global Onyx Stone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Onyx Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Artificial Jewelry

Interior Decoration

Stone Sculpture

Others

Global Onyx Stone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Onyx Stone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Onyx Stone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Onyx Stone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Onyx Stone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Onyx Stone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Marble Factory

Ashland

Xiamen Optimum Stone Co., Ltd.

Project Stone Australia

Kalinga Stone

Custom Marble

K K International

Jiya Crystal and Craft

Onyx Marble & Granite LLC

Mont Surfaces

Stone Design

Eskandari Stone

Marcolini Marmo SpA

Morjan Stone

UK Natural Stone Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Onyx Stone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Onyx Stone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Onyx Stone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Onyx Stone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Onyx Stone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Onyx Stone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Onyx Stone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Onyx Stone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Onyx Stone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Onyx Stone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Onyx Stone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Onyx Stone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Onyx Stone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Onyx Stone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Onyx Stone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Onyx Stone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Onyx Stone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Black
4.1.3 White
4.1.4 Red
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Onyx

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market Set for Rapid Growth, to reach Value around USD 567.38 Million by 2028

4 weeks ago

Global Cable Fault Locator Market 2021- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

December 28, 2021

Global Medical RFID Wristband Market 2021 with Top Countries Data Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report

December 16, 2021

Managed Service Provider Software Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

January 24, 2022
Back to top button