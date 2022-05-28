Onyx Stone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Onyx Stone in global, including the following market information:

Global Onyx Stone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Onyx Stone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Onyx Stone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Onyx Stone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Black Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Onyx Stone include The Marble Factory, Ashland, Xiamen Optimum Stone Co., Ltd., Project Stone Australia, Kalinga Stone, Custom Marble, K K International, Jiya Crystal and Craft and Onyx Marble & Granite LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Onyx Stone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Onyx Stone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Onyx Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Black

White

Red

Others

Global Onyx Stone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Onyx Stone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Artificial Jewelry

Interior Decoration

Stone Sculpture

Others

Global Onyx Stone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Onyx Stone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Onyx Stone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Onyx Stone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Onyx Stone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Onyx Stone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The Marble Factory

Ashland

Xiamen Optimum Stone Co., Ltd.

Project Stone Australia

Kalinga Stone

Custom Marble

K K International

Jiya Crystal and Craft

Onyx Marble & Granite LLC

Mont Surfaces

Stone Design

Eskandari Stone

Marcolini Marmo SpA

Morjan Stone

UK Natural Stone Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Onyx Stone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Onyx Stone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Onyx Stone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Onyx Stone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Onyx Stone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Onyx Stone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Onyx Stone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Onyx Stone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Onyx Stone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Onyx Stone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Onyx Stone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Onyx Stone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Onyx Stone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Onyx Stone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Onyx Stone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Onyx Stone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Onyx Stone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Black

4.1.3 White

4.1.4 Red

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Onyx

