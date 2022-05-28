PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PTFE Teflon Gland Packing in global, including the following market information:

Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)

Global top five PTFE Teflon Gland Packing companies in 2021 (%)

The global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

With Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PTFE Teflon Gland Packing include Gteek, KLINGER UK, Vulcan Seals, VALQUA, LTD., Dimer Group, TAEHWA KALPA SEAL, Hysealing, Garlock and James Walker and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PTFE Teflon Gland Packing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

With Oil

Without Oil

Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Sugar Industries

Pulp and Paper

Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PTFE Teflon Gland Packing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PTFE Teflon Gland Packing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PTFE Teflon Gland Packing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies PTFE Teflon Gland Packing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gteek

KLINGER UK

Vulcan Seals

VALQUA, LTD.

Dimer Group

TAEHWA KALPA SEAL

Hysealing

Garlock

James Walker

Ningbo Rilson Sealing Material Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PTFE Teflon Gland Packing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTFE Teflon Gland Packin

