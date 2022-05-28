MOPP Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of MOPP Films in global, including the following market information:
Global MOPP Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global MOPP Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five MOPP Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global MOPP Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 50 µm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MOPP Films include Toray Plastics, Futamura Chemical, Transcendia, MJW International, Hi-Tech International, PennPac Company, Duy Khagn Packing, NOW Plastics and Nowofol and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MOPP Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MOPP Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global MOPP Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 50 µm
Between 51 to 100 µm
Above 100 µm
Global MOPP Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global MOPP Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rolled Stock
Labels & Tags
Tapes
Packings
Others
Global MOPP Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global MOPP Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies MOPP Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies MOPP Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies MOPP Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies MOPP Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray Plastics
Futamura Chemical
Transcendia
MJW International
Hi-Tech International
PennPac Company
Duy Khagn Packing
NOW Plastics
Nowofol
Holostik India Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 MOPP Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global MOPP Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global MOPP Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global MOPP Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global MOPP Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global MOPP Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top MOPP Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global MOPP Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global MOPP Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global MOPP Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global MOPP Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MOPP Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers MOPP Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MOPP Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MOPP Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MOPP Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global MOPP Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Below 50 µm
4.1.3 Between 51 to 100 µm
4.1.4 Above 100 µm
