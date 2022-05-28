UV Glue Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Glue in global, including the following market information:
Global UV Glue Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global UV Glue Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five UV Glue companies in 2021 (%)
The global UV Glue market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of UV Glue include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Ashland, Dymax, Permabond, Threebond, Masterbond and Epotek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the UV Glue manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global UV Glue Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global UV Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic
Cyanoacrylate
Epoxy
Silicone
Polyurethane
Others
Global UV Glue Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global UV Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical
Electronics
Glass Bonding
Packaging
Transportation
Industrial Assembly
Others
Global UV Glue Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global UV Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies UV Glue revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies UV Glue revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies UV Glue sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies UV Glue sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
3M
Ashland
Dymax
Permabond
Threebond
Masterbond
Epotek
Microcoat
Norland Products
Delo Industrial Adhesives
Panacol
Hi Bond Adhesives
Scigrip
Beacon Adhesives
Polytec
Parson Adhesives
Chemence
ITW Devcon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 UV Glue Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global UV Glue Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global UV Glue Overall Market Size
2.1 Global UV Glue Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global UV Glue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global UV Glue Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top UV Glue Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global UV Glue Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global UV Glue Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global UV Glue Sales by Companies
3.5 Global UV Glue Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Glue Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Glue Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Glue Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Glue Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Glue Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global UV Glue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Acrylic
4.1.3 Cyanoacrylate
4.1.4 Epoxy
4.1.5 Silicone
4.1.6 Polyurethane
4.1.7 Others
4.2 By Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/