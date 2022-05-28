Urethane Hot Melts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Urethane Hot Melts in global, including the following market information:
Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Urethane Hot Melts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Urethane Hot Melts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Urethane Hot Melts include DuPont, Polysciences, Tosoh, Eastman Chemical, Eurofoam, Fainplast Compounds, Honeywell, Huntsman Corporation and Innospec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Urethane Hot Melts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Urethane Hot Melts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs)
Thermosetting Urethane Hot Melts (PURs)
Others
Global Urethane Hot Melts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Packing
Others
Global Urethane Hot Melts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Urethane Hot Melts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Urethane Hot Melts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Urethane Hot Melts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Urethane Hot Melts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Polysciences
Tosoh
Eastman Chemical
Eurofoam
Fainplast Compounds
Honeywell
Huntsman Corporation
Innospec
LATI
LG Chemical
LyondellBasell
Petroquimica Triunfo
Polimeri Europa
Polyram
Premix Thermoplastics
Silon
Teknor Apex Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Urethane Hot Melts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Urethane Hot Melts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Urethane Hot Melts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Urethane Hot Melts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Urethane Hot Melts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Urethane Hot Melts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Urethane Hot Melts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Urethane Hot Melts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Urethane Hot Melts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urethane Hot Melts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Urethane Hot Melts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urethane Hot Melts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urethane Hot Melts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urethane Hot Melts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Siz
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/