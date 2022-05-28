Urethane Hot Melts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Urethane Hot Melts in global, including the following market information:

Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Urethane Hot Melts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Urethane Hot Melts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Urethane Hot Melts include DuPont, Polysciences, Tosoh, Eastman Chemical, Eurofoam, Fainplast Compounds, Honeywell, Huntsman Corporation and Innospec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Urethane Hot Melts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Urethane Hot Melts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPUs)

Thermosetting Urethane Hot Melts (PURs)

Others

Global Urethane Hot Melts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Packing

Others

Global Urethane Hot Melts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Urethane Hot Melts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Urethane Hot Melts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Urethane Hot Melts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Urethane Hot Melts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Polysciences

Tosoh

Eastman Chemical

Eurofoam

Fainplast Compounds

Honeywell

Huntsman Corporation

Innospec

LATI

LG Chemical

LyondellBasell

Petroquimica Triunfo

Polimeri Europa

Polyram

Premix Thermoplastics

Silon

Teknor Apex Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Urethane Hot Melts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Urethane Hot Melts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Urethane Hot Melts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Urethane Hot Melts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Urethane Hot Melts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Urethane Hot Melts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Urethane Hot Melts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Urethane Hot Melts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Urethane Hot Melts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urethane Hot Melts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Urethane Hot Melts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urethane Hot Melts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urethane Hot Melts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urethane Hot Melts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Urethane Hot Melts Market Siz

