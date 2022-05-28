Architectural Powder Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Powder Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Architectural Powder Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Architectural Powder Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/154348/global-architectural-powder-coating-forecast-market-2022-2028-157

Global top five Architectural Powder Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Architectural Powder Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Architectural Powder Coating include Axalta Coating Systems, The Valspar, Akzo Nobel, American Powder Coatings, Allnex, Procoat, PPG Industries, IFS Coatings and RPM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Architectural Powder Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Architectural Powder Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Architectural Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Powder

Thermoset Powder

Global Architectural Powder Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Architectural Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Municipal Use

Commercial Use

Residence Use

Global Architectural Powder Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Architectural Powder Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Architectural Powder Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Architectural Powder Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Architectural Powder Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Architectural Powder Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Axalta Coating Systems

The Valspar

Akzo Nobel

American Powder Coatings

Allnex

Procoat

PPG Industries

IFS Coatings

RPM

Midwest Industrial Coating

Guangzhou Kinte Powder Coating

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154348/global-architectural-powder-coating-forecast-market-2022-2028-157

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Architectural Powder Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Architectural Powder Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Architectural Powder Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Architectural Powder Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Architectural Powder Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Architectural Powder Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Architectural Powder Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Architectural Powder Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Architectural Powder Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Architectural Powder Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Architectural Powder Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Powder Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Architectural Powder Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Powder Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Powder Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154348/global-architectural-powder-coating-forecast-market-2022-2028-157

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/