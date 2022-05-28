HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants in global, including the following market information:

Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/154350/global-hfc-refrigerants-forecast-market-2022-2028-17

Global top five HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants companies in 2021 (%)

The global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

R-410A Refrigerant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants include Chemours(DuPont), Honeywell, Mexichem, Arkema, Bluon Energy, ICOR International, Navin Fluorine International, JH and Sanmei and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

R-410A Refrigerant

R-407C Refrigerant

R-404A Refrigerant

R-134a Refrigerant

R-32 Refrigerant

Others

Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Air Conditioner

Household Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours(DuPont)

Honeywell

Mexichem

Arkema

Bluon Energy

ICOR International

Navin Fluorine International

JH

Sanmei

Sinochem Holdings

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154350/global-hfc-refrigerants-forecast-market-2022-2028-17

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HFC (hydrofluorocarbon) Refrigerants Players in Globa

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154350/global-hfc-refrigerants-forecast-market-2022-2028-17

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/