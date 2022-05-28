HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants in global, including the following market information:

Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants companies in 2021 (%)

The global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HFO-1234yf Refrigerant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants include Chemours(DuPont), Honeywell, Arkema and Zhejiang Huanxin Fluoro Material Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HFO-1234yf Refrigerant

HFO-1234ze Refrigerant

HFO-1233zd Refrigerant

Others

Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Air Conditioner

Household Air Conditioner

Others

Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours(DuPont)

Honeywell

Arkema

Zhejiang Huanxin Fluoro Material Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HFO (hydrofluoro-olefin) Refrigerants Pl

