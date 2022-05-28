Pre-gummed Label Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-gummed Label in global, including the following market information:
Global Pre-gummed Label Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pre-gummed Label Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pre-gummed Label companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pre-gummed Label market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pre-gummed Label include Americk Packaging Group, Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh, SVS Labels, CCL Industries, H.B. Fuller Company, Muroll GmbH, Royston Labels, UPM-Kymmene and Henkel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pre-gummed Label manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pre-gummed Label Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-gummed Label Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paper Material
Plastic Material
Global Pre-gummed Label Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-gummed Label Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Home & Personal Care
Others
Global Pre-gummed Label Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-gummed Label Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pre-gummed Label revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pre-gummed Label revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pre-gummed Label sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pre-gummed Label sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Americk Packaging Group
Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh
SVS Labels
CCL Industries
H.B. Fuller Company
Muroll GmbH
Royston Labels
UPM-Kymmene
Henkel
Mondi Group
S&K LABEL CCL Industries
Avery Dennison Corporation
Multi-Color Corporation
Coveris Holdings
Huhtamaki OYJ
Fuji Seal International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pre-gummed Label Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pre-gummed Label Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pre-gummed Label Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pre-gummed Label Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pre-gummed Label Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pre-gummed Label Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pre-gummed Label Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pre-gummed Label Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pre-gummed Label Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pre-gummed Label Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pre-gummed Label Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-gummed Label Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pre-gummed Label Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-gummed Label Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pre-gummed Label Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-gummed Label Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pre-gummed Label Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
