EPDM Compounding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EPDM Compounding in global, including the following market information:
Global EPDM Compounding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EPDM Compounding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five EPDM Compounding companies in 2021 (%)
The global EPDM Compounding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Block Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EPDM Compounding include Hexpol Compounding, PHOENIX Compounding, Cooper Standard, Hutchinson, Polymer-Technik Elbe, Elastomix, AirBoss of America, Chunghe Compounding and Dongjue Silicone Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EPDM Compounding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EPDM Compounding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global EPDM Compounding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Block Type
Particles/Crumb Type
Powder Type
Global EPDM Compounding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global EPDM Compounding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Car
Building & Construction Industry
Wire & Cable
Footwear
Others
Global EPDM Compounding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global EPDM Compounding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EPDM Compounding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EPDM Compounding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EPDM Compounding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies EPDM Compounding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexpol Compounding
PHOENIX Compounding
Cooper Standard
Hutchinson
Polymer-Technik Elbe
Elastomix
AirBoss of America
Chunghe Compounding
Dongjue Silicone Group
KRAIBURG Holding GmbH
Dongguan New Orient Technology
Guanlian
American Phoenix
Haiyu Rubber
Dyna-Mix
Katosansho
TSRC
Shin-Etsu
Condor Compounds GmbH
Siamnavakam
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EPDM Compounding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EPDM Compounding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EPDM Compounding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EPDM Compounding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EPDM Compounding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EPDM Compounding Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EPDM Compounding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EPDM Compounding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EPDM Compounding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EPDM Compounding Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EPDM Compounding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EPDM Compounding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EPDM Compounding Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPDM Compounding Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EPDM Compounding Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPDM Compounding Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global EPDM Compounding Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
