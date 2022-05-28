Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane include Carlisle Companies, Asia Mortar, EP Borneo, Tremco, Fair Mate, Polymer Technologies, Pentens, Oriental Yuhong and Kangnam Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Thermoplastic Polyethylene (TPO)

EPDM (EPDM)

Polyurethane

other

Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roofing and Walls

Building Structures

Waste and Water Management

Tunnels and Landfills

Bridges and Highways

Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carlisle Companies

Asia Mortar

EP Borneo

Tremco

Fair Mate

Polymer Technologies

Pentens

Oriental Yuhong

Kangnam Chemical

Samhwa Paints Industrial

KCC Corporation

Dyflex HD

Maris Polymer

Uniseal

Inter Aneka Lestari Kimia

BASF

Covestro (Bayer AG)

Dow Chemical Company

Fosroc

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Compani

