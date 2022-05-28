Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane in global, including the following market information:
Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane include Carlisle Companies, Asia Mortar, EP Borneo, Tremco, Fair Mate, Polymer Technologies, Pentens, Oriental Yuhong and Kangnam Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Thermoplastic Polyethylene (TPO)
EPDM (EPDM)
Polyurethane
other
Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roofing and Walls
Building Structures
Waste and Water Management
Tunnels and Landfills
Bridges and Highways
Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carlisle Companies
Asia Mortar
EP Borneo
Tremco
Fair Mate
Polymer Technologies
Pentens
Oriental Yuhong
Kangnam Chemical
Samhwa Paints Industrial
KCC Corporation
Dyflex HD
Maris Polymer
Uniseal
Inter Aneka Lestari Kimia
BASF
Covestro (Bayer AG)
Dow Chemical Company
Fosroc
Pidilite Industries
Sika AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bitumen Waterproofing Membrane Compani
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/