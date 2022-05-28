Washed Silica Sand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Washed Silica Sand in global, including the following market information:
Global Washed Silica Sand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Washed Silica Sand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Washed Silica Sand companies in 2021 (%)
The global Washed Silica Sand market was valued at 19 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Particle Size ?0.4mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Washed Silica Sand include US Silica Holdings, Sibelco NV, U.S. Silica Holdings, VRX Silica Limited, Australian Silica Quartz Group and Adwan Chemical Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Washed Silica Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Washed Silica Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Washed Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Particle Size ?0.4mm
Particle Size 0.5mm 0.7mm
Particle Size > 0.7mm
Global Washed Silica Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Washed Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ceramic & Refractories
Abrasive
Metallurgy
Filtration
Global Washed Silica Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Washed Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Washed Silica Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Washed Silica Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Washed Silica Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Washed Silica Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
US Silica Holdings
Sibelco NV
VRX Silica Limited
Australian Silica Quartz Group
Adwan Chemical Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Washed Silica Sand Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Washed Silica Sand Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Washed Silica Sand Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Washed Silica Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Washed Silica Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Washed Silica Sand Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Washed Silica Sand Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Washed Silica Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Washed Silica Sand Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Washed Silica Sand Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Washed Silica Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Washed Silica Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Washed Silica Sand Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Washed Silica Sand Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Washed Silica Sand Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Washed Silica Sand Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Washed Silica Sand Market Siz
