Washed Silica Sand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Washed Silica Sand in global, including the following market information:

Global Washed Silica Sand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Washed Silica Sand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Washed Silica Sand companies in 2021 (%)

The global Washed Silica Sand market was valued at 19 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Particle Size ?0.4mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Washed Silica Sand include US Silica Holdings, Sibelco NV, U.S. Silica Holdings, VRX Silica Limited, Australian Silica Quartz Group and Adwan Chemical Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Washed Silica Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Washed Silica Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Washed Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Particle Size ?0.4mm

Particle Size 0.5mm  0.7mm

Particle Size > 0.7mm

Global Washed Silica Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Washed Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ceramic & Refractories

Abrasive

Metallurgy

Filtration

Global Washed Silica Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Washed Silica Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Washed Silica Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Washed Silica Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Washed Silica Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Washed Silica Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

US Silica Holdings

Sibelco NV

VRX Silica Limited

VRX Silica Limited

Australian Silica Quartz Group

Adwan Chemical Industries

