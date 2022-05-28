Green Gram Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Green Gram Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Green Gram Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Green Gram Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Green Gram Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Green Gram Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Green Gram Powder include Nirmal Ayurvedic Products, Neo Products, Tata Sampann, Kayamantra, Samdan Products, Grace Pharma, Kalans Food India, Kerala Naturals and Foodherbs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Green Gram Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Green Gram Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Green Gram Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Global Green Gram Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Green Gram Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
Global Green Gram Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Green Gram Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Green Gram Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Green Gram Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Green Gram Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Green Gram Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nirmal Ayurvedic Products
Neo Products
Tata Sampann
Kayamantra
Samdan Products
Grace Pharma
Kalans Food India
Kerala Naturals
Foodherbs
Oziva
Green Tree Herbs
Printhstana Foods
Sri Tattva
Mirchimints
Iooms&weaves
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Green Gram Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Green Gram Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Green Gram Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Green Gram Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Green Gram Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Green Gram Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Green Gram Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Green Gram Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Green Gram Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Green Gram Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Green Gram Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green Gram Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Green Gram Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Gram Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Green Gram Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green Gram Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Green Gram Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/