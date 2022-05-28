Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Waterproofing Membrane in global, including the following market information:
Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polymer Waterproofing Membrane companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polymer Waterproofing Membrane include Carlisle Companies, Asia Mortar, EP Borneo, Tremco, Fair Mate, Polymer Technologies, Pentens, Oriental Yuhong and Kangnam Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polymer Waterproofing Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS)
Atactic Polypropylene (APP)
Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roofing and Walls
Building Structures
Waste and Water Management
Tunnels and Landfills
Bridges and Highways
Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polymer Waterproofing Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polymer Waterproofing Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polymer Waterproofing Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polymer Waterproofing Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carlisle Companies
Asia Mortar
EP Borneo
Tremco
Fair Mate
Polymer Technologies
Pentens
Oriental Yuhong
Kangnam Chemical
Samhwa Paints Industrial
KCC Corporation
Dyflex HD
Maris Polymer
Uniseal
Inter Aneka Lestari Kimia
BASF
Covestro (Bayer AG)
Dow Chemical Company
Fosroc
Pidilite Industries
Sika AG
