Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymer Waterproofing Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/154527/global-polymer-waterproofing-membrane-forecast-market-2022-2028-930

Global top five Polymer Waterproofing Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymer Waterproofing Membrane include Carlisle Companies, Asia Mortar, EP Borneo, Tremco, Fair Mate, Polymer Technologies, Pentens, Oriental Yuhong and Kangnam Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polymer Waterproofing Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS)

Atactic Polypropylene (APP)

Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roofing and Walls

Building Structures

Waste and Water Management

Tunnels and Landfills

Bridges and Highways

Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymer Waterproofing Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymer Waterproofing Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polymer Waterproofing Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polymer Waterproofing Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carlisle Companies

Asia Mortar

EP Borneo

Tremco

Fair Mate

Polymer Technologies

Pentens

Oriental Yuhong

Kangnam Chemical

Samhwa Paints Industrial

KCC Corporation

Dyflex HD

Maris Polymer

Uniseal

Inter Aneka Lestari Kimia

BASF

Covestro (Bayer AG)

Dow Chemical Company

Fosroc

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154527/global-polymer-waterproofing-membrane-forecast-market-2022-2028-930

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polymer Waterproofing Membrane Compani

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154527/global-polymer-waterproofing-membrane-forecast-market-2022-2028-930

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/