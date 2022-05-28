Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants in global, including the following market information:
Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Surfactants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants include BASF, Stepan, Zanyu Technology, Huntsman, Solvay, Sasol, Evonik, Lion and Resun-Auway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Synthetic Surfactants
Bio-based Surfactants
Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Detergent
Textile
Cosmetics
Mining
Paint & Coating
Others
Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Stepan
Zanyu Technology
Huntsman
Solvay
Sasol
Evonik
Lion
Resun-Auway
Clariant
DuPont
AkzoNobel
Kao
Croda
Sinolight
Unger
Tianjin Angel Chemicals
Aarti Industries
Flowers Song Fine Chemical
Guangzhou DX Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amphoteric Specialty Surfactants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Amphoteric
