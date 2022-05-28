2K Protective Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2K Protective Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global 2K Protective Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2K Protective Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five 2K Protective Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2K Protective Coating market was valued at 9260.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2K Protective Coating include Akzonobel, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Chugoku Marine Paints, Nippon Paints Holdings, Kansai Paint and Sika Ag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2K Protective Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2K Protective Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2K Protective Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

Other

Global 2K Protective Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2K Protective Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemical

Building

Food and Beverage Factories

Water And Waste Treatment

Other

Global 2K Protective Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 2K Protective Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2K Protective Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2K Protective Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2K Protective Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 2K Protective Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzonobel

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Jotun A/S

Hempel A/S

Chugoku Marine Paints

Nippon Paints Holdings

Kansai Paint

Sika Ag

Rpm International

Axalta Coating Systems

Duluxgroup

BASF

Parker Hannifin

Berger Paints India

Tnemec Company

Cloverdale Paint

Teknos Group

Benjamin Moore

Shawcor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2K Protective Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2K Protective Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2K Protective Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2K Protective Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2K Protective Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2K Protective Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2K Protective Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2K Protective Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2K Protective Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2K Protective Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2K Protective Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2K Protective Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2K Protective Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2K Protective Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2K Protective Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2K Protective Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

