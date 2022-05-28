2K Protective Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2K Protective Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global 2K Protective Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2K Protective Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 2K Protective Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2K Protective Coating market was valued at 9260.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2K Protective Coating include Akzonobel, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Chugoku Marine Paints, Nippon Paints Holdings, Kansai Paint and Sika Ag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2K Protective Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2K Protective Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2K Protective Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy Resin
Polyurethane
Alkyd
Acrylic
Other
Global 2K Protective Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2K Protective Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Petrochemical
Building
Food and Beverage Factories
Water And Waste Treatment
Other
Global 2K Protective Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2K Protective Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2K Protective Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2K Protective Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2K Protective Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 2K Protective Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzonobel
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Jotun A/S
Hempel A/S
Chugoku Marine Paints
Nippon Paints Holdings
Kansai Paint
Sika Ag
Rpm International
Axalta Coating Systems
Duluxgroup
BASF
Parker Hannifin
Berger Paints India
Tnemec Company
Cloverdale Paint
Teknos Group
Benjamin Moore
Shawcor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2K Protective Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2K Protective Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2K Protective Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2K Protective Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2K Protective Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2K Protective Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2K Protective Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2K Protective Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2K Protective Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2K Protective Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2K Protective Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2K Protective Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2K Protective Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2K Protective Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2K Protective Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2K Protective Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
