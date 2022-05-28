Bio Rational Fungicides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio Rational Fungicides in global, including the following market information:
Global Bio Rational Fungicides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bio Rational Fungicides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bio Rational Fungicides companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio Rational Fungicides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Botanical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio Rational Fungicides include Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, FMC Corporation, ADAMA, UPL Limited, Sumitomo Chemical and Nufarm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio Rational Fungicides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio Rational Fungicides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bio Rational Fungicides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Botanical
Microbial
Non-Organic
Global Bio Rational Fungicides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bio Rational Fungicides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruits and Vegetables
Cereals and Grains
Oil Seeds and Pulses
Global Bio Rational Fungicides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bio Rational Fungicides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bio Rational Fungicides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bio Rational Fungicides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bio Rational Fungicides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bio Rational Fungicides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Syngenta
Bayer Crop Science
BASF
Corteva Agriscience
FMC Corporation
ADAMA
UPL Limited
Sumitomo Chemical
Nufarm
Nutrichem Company
Mitsui
Kumiai Chemical Industry
Nissan Chemical
Nihon Nohyaku
Mosanto Bio
Rainbow Chemicals
