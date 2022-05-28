PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PP Rigid Plastic Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five PP Rigid Plastic Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Extrusion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PP Rigid Plastic Packaging include ALPLA Werke, Amcor, Berry Plastics, Silgan Holdings, RPC, Coveris, Graham Packaging, Greiner Packaging and Plastipak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PP Rigid Plastic Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Extrusion
Injection Molding
Thermoforming
Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beverages
Foods
Household Cleaning
HealthCare
Others
Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PP Rigid Plastic Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PP Rigid Plastic Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PP Rigid Plastic Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies PP Rigid Plastic Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALPLA Werke
Amcor
Berry Plastics
Silgan Holdings
RPC
Coveris
Graham Packaging
Greiner Packaging
Plastipak
Printpack
Resilux
Pactiv
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP Rigid
