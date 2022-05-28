PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PP Rigid Plastic Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PP Rigid Plastic Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extrusion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PP Rigid Plastic Packaging include ALPLA Werke, Amcor, Berry Plastics, Silgan Holdings, RPC, Coveris, Graham Packaging, Greiner Packaging and Plastipak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PP Rigid Plastic Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Thermoforming

Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages

Foods

Household Cleaning

HealthCare

Others

Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PP Rigid Plastic Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PP Rigid Plastic Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PP Rigid Plastic Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PP Rigid Plastic Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ALPLA Werke

Amcor

Berry Plastics

Silgan Holdings

RPC

Coveris

Graham Packaging

Greiner Packaging

Plastipak

Printpack

Resilux

Pactiv

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PP Rigid Plastic Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP Rigid

