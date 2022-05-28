Uncategorized

Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
1 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser-Beam Welding Consumables in global, including the following market information:

Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Laser-Beam Welding Consumables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stick Electrodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laser-Beam Welding Consumables include Voestalpine, Colfax, The Lincoln Electric, Air Liquide, Hyundai Welding, Obara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Illinois Tool Works and Denyo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laser-Beam Welding Consumables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW Wires & Fluxes

Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Automobile

Energy

Shipbuilding

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Other

Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laser-Beam Welding Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laser-Beam Welding Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laser-Beam Welding Consumables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Laser-Beam Welding Consumables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Voestalpine

Colfax

The Lincoln Electric

Air Liquide

Hyundai Welding

Obara Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Denyo

Fronius International

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials

Kemppi Oy

Arcon Welding Equipment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laser-Beam Welding Consumables Compani

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Transportation Security Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Top Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Forecast 2015-2028

December 15, 2021

Elearning Authoring Tools Market Regional Outlook 2022 and Key Companies – Adapt, dominKnow, Brainshark, Articulate, Elucidat, Adobe Captivate, Lectora Inspire, etc

December 14, 2021

Ethernet Switch Chips Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Top Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Forecast 2015-2028

December 15, 2021

Antifreeze & Coolants Market Size, Share 2021 Industry Development Analysis, Trends, Growth Factors, CAGR Status, Industry Insights by Top Key Players Forecast to 2028

December 17, 2021
Back to top button