Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Industrial Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polypropylene Industrial Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-sided Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Industrial Tapes include 3M, Avery Dennison, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company, Ashland, Sika AG, Saint Gobain, Eastman Chemical Company and The DOW Chemical Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polypropylene Industrial Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-sided Tape
Double-sided Tape
Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing
Automotive Industry
Building
Logistics Industry
Electrical Industry
Other
Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polypropylene Industrial Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polypropylene Industrial Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polypropylene Industrial Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polypropylene Industrial Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Avery Dennison
H.B Fuller Company
Henkel AG & Company
Ashland
Sika AG
Saint Gobain
Eastman Chemical Company
The DOW Chemical Company
VON Roll Holding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polypropylene Industrial Tapes Compani
