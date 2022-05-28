Application Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Application Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Application Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Application Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Application Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Application Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylics Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Application Tapes include 3M Company (US), Tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Lohmann GmbH (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US) and Scapa Group PLC (Canada), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Application Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Application Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Application Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylics Material

Rubber Material

Silicone Material

Polypropylene (PP) Material

Global Application Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Application Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Textile

Box & Carton Sealing

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Food and Beverage

Personal and Household Care

Global Application Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Application Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Application Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Application Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Application Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Application Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company (US)

Tesa SE (Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Lohmann GmbH (Germany)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Scapa Group PLC (Canada)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Mitesha Enterprises (India)

