Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Airless Packaging for Cosmetics in global, including the following market information:

Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Airless Packaging for Cosmetics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Airless Packaging for Cosmetics include Aptar Group, Albea Beauty Holdings, Raepak, Quadpack Industries, Fusion Packaging, Silgan Holdings, WestRock Company, LUMSON SPA and ABC Packaging and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Airless Packaging for Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Material

Glass Material

Others

Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foundation

Cream

Essence

Other

Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Airless Packaging for Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Airless Packaging for Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Airless Packaging for Cosmetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Airless Packaging for Cosmetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aptar Group

Albea Beauty Holdings

Raepak

Quadpack Industries

Fusion Packaging

Silgan Holdings

WestRock Company

LUMSON SPA

ABC Packaging

Libo Cosmetics Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airless Packaging for Cosmetics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Airless Packaging for Co

 

