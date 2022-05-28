Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating in Global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold Spray Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating include Praxair Surface Technologies, Oerlikon Group, Bodycote plc, H.C. Starck GmbH, Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Precision Coatings, A&A Coatings, ASB Industries and Flame Spray Coating. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold Spray Technology

Flame Thermal Spray Technology

Plasma Thermal Spraying Technology

Arc Spraying Technology

Other

Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Energy & Power

Electronics

Agricultural Machinery

Others

Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Praxair Surface Technologies

Oerlikon Group

Bodycote plc

H.C. Starck GmbH

Cincinnati Thermal Spray

Precision Coatings

A&A Coatings

ASB Industries

Flame Spray Coating

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Thermal Spray Coating Companies

3.6.2 List of G

