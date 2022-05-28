Aluminum Metal Roofing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Metal Roofing in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Aluminum Metal Roofing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Metal Roofing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Zinc Coated Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Metal Roofing include NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, CertainTeed Roofing, Fletcher Building, Headwaters Inc, Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel Europe and The OmniMax International, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Metal Roofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Zinc Coated Steel
Aluminum Coated Steel
Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-Residential
Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Metal Roofing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Metal Roofing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Metal Roofing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Aluminum Metal Roofing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NCI Building Systems
Kingspan Group
BlueScope Steel Limited
CertainTeed Roofing
Fletcher Building
Headwaters Inc
Nucor Building Systems
Tata Steel Europe
The OmniMax International, Inc
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
McElroy Metal
Safal Group
Carlisle SynTec Systems
Isopan S.p.A.
Firestone Building Products
Drexel Metals Inc.
Bilka
Interlock Roofing
ATAS International
Pruszynski Ltd
Future Roof
Chief Industries
Wella
Jinhu Color Aluminum Group
Reeds Metals
Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd
EDCO
Balex Metal Sp
Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company
Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Metal Roofing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Metal Roofing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Metal Roofing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Metal Roofing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Metal Roofing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Metal Roofing Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
