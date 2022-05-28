Aluminum Metal Roofing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Metal Roofing in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Aluminum Metal Roofing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Metal Roofing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Zinc Coated Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Metal Roofing include NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, CertainTeed Roofing, Fletcher Building, Headwaters Inc, Nucor Building Systems, Tata Steel Europe and The OmniMax International, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Metal Roofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Zinc Coated Steel

Aluminum Coated Steel

Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Metal Roofing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Metal Roofing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Metal Roofing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Aluminum Metal Roofing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

CertainTeed Roofing

Fletcher Building

Headwaters Inc

Nucor Building Systems

Tata Steel Europe

The OmniMax International, Inc

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

McElroy Metal

Safal Group

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Isopan S.p.A.

Firestone Building Products

Drexel Metals Inc.

Bilka

Interlock Roofing

ATAS International

Pruszynski Ltd

Future Roof

Chief Industries

Wella

Jinhu Color Aluminum Group

Reeds Metals

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

EDCO

Balex Metal Sp

Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company

Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Metal Roofing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Metal Roofing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Metal Roofing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Metal Roofing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Metal Roofing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Metal Roofing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Metal Roofing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

