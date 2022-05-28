Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Yacht Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Epoxy Yacht Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy Yacht Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-Fouling Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Yacht Coatings include Akzo Nobel, Alexseal Yacht Coatings, Asian Paints, BASF, Berger Paints, Boero Bartolomeo, Chemco International, Chugoku Marine Paints and DuPont de Nemours, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epoxy Yacht Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anti-Fouling Coatings
Anti-Corrosion Coatings
Others
Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Super Yacht
Sailing Yacht
Sport Yacht
Motor Yacht
Others
Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Epoxy Yacht Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Epoxy Yacht Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Epoxy Yacht Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Epoxy Yacht Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzo Nobel
Alexseal Yacht Coatings
Asian Paints
BASF
Berger Paints
Boero Bartolomeo
Chemco International
Chugoku Marine Paints
DuPont de Nemours
Engineered Marine Coatings
Epifanes
Hempel
Jotun
Kansai Paint
KCC Corporation
Nippon Paint Marine Coatings
PPG Industries
RPM International
Shalimar Paints
Sherwin-Williams Company
Tiger Coatings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy Yacht Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy Yacht Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Yacht Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Yacht Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Yacht Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Yacht Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Yacht Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
