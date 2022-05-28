Uncategorized

Arc Welding Consumables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Arc Welding Consumables in global, including the following market information:

Global Arc Welding Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Arc Welding Consumables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Arc Welding Consumables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Arc Welding Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stick Electrodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Arc Welding Consumables include Voestalpine, Colfax, The Lincoln Electric, Air Liquide, Hyundai Welding, Obara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Illinois Tool Works and Denyo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Arc Welding Consumables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Arc Welding Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Arc Welding Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW Wires & Fluxes

Global Arc Welding Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Arc Welding Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Automobile

Energy

Shipbuilding

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Other

Global Arc Welding Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Arc Welding Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Arc Welding Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Arc Welding Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Arc Welding Consumables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Arc Welding Consumables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Voestalpine

Colfax

The Lincoln Electric

Air Liquide

Hyundai Welding

Obara Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Denyo

Fronius International

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials

Kemppi Oy

Arcon Welding Equipment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Arc Welding Consumables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Arc Welding Consumables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Arc Welding Consumables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Arc Welding Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Arc Welding Consumables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Arc Welding Consumables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Arc Welding Consumables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Arc Welding Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Arc Welding Consumables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Arc Welding Consumables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Arc Welding Consumables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Arc Welding Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Arc Welding Consumables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arc Welding Consumables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Arc Welding Consumables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arc Welding Consumables Companies
4 Sights by Product

 

