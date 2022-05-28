Pre-gummed Labels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-gummed Labels in global, including the following market information:
Global Pre-gummed Labels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pre-gummed Labels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Pre-gummed Labels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pre-gummed Labels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pre-gummed Labels include Americk Packaging Group, Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh, SVS Labels, CCL Industries, H.B. Fuller, Muroll GmbH, Royston Labels, UPM-Kymmene and Henkel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pre-gummed Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pre-gummed Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pre-gummed Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paper Material
Plastic Material
Global Pre-gummed Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pre-gummed Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Home & Personal Care
Others
Global Pre-gummed Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pre-gummed Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pre-gummed Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pre-gummed Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pre-gummed Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Pre-gummed Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Americk Packaging Group
Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh
SVS Labels
CCL Industries
H.B. Fuller
Muroll GmbH
Royston Labels
UPM-Kymmene
Henkel
Mondi Group
S&K LABEL CCL Industries
Avery Dennison Corporation
Multi-Color Corporation
Coveris Holdings
Huhtamaki
Fuji Seal International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pre-gummed Labels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pre-gummed Labels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pre-gummed Labels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pre-gummed Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pre-gummed Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pre-gummed Labels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pre-gummed Labels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pre-gummed Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pre-gummed Labels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pre-gummed Labels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pre-gummed Labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-gummed Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pre-gummed Labels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-gummed Labels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pre-gummed Labels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-gummed Labels Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pre-gummed Labels Market Size Markets, 2021 &
