Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paint-Coated Steel Strapping in global, including the following market information:
Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Paint-Coated Steel Strapping companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping market was valued at 496.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 654.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paint-Coated Steel Strapping include Signode, Samuel Strapping, Baosteel, Anshan Falan, M.J.Maillis Group, Yongxin, Specta, Bhushan Steel and Tianjin Hongmei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paint-Coated Steel Strapping manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Steel
High-strength Steel
Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal Industry
Paper Industry
Glass Industry
Building Industry
Others
Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paint-Coated Steel Strapping revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paint-Coated Steel Strapping revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paint-Coated Steel Strapping sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Paint-Coated Steel Strapping sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Signode
Samuel Strapping
Baosteel
Anshan Falan
M.J.Maillis Group
Yongxin
Specta
Bhushan Steel
Tianjin Hongmei
Wiscom
Kohan Kogyo Co., Ltd
Midfield Industries
Yodogawa Steel Works
Polychem
Walzen Strips (P) Ltd
Ensho Steel Strapping
Titan Umreifungstechnik
Linder
Cyklop
SHOKO KIKO CO., LTD
PAC Strapping Products, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paint-Coated Steel Strapping Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
