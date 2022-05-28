Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment in global, including the following market information:

Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/154583/global-short-persistence-phosphorescent-pigment-forecast-market-2022-2028-93

Global top five Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment include DayGlo, Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company, AllureGlow, ORCO, Iridron, Luming Technology Group and Ji'nan Xinyue, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials

Sulfide Material

Alkaline Earth Silicate Materials

Other

Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indicator & Marker

Home Appliance & Electronic Parts

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Textile

Others

Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DayGlo

Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company

AllureGlow

ORCO

Iridron

Luming Technology Group

Ji'nan Xinyue

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154583/global-short-persistence-phosphorescent-pigment-forecast-market-2022-2028-93

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154583/global-short-persistence-phosphorescent-pigment-forecast-market-2022-2028-93

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/