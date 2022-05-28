Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment in global, including the following market information:
Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment include DayGlo, Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company, AllureGlow, ORCO, Iridron, Luming Technology Group and Ji'nan Xinyue, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alkaline Earth Aluminate Materials
Sulfide Material
Alkaline Earth Silicate Materials
Other
Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indicator & Marker
Home Appliance & Electronic Parts
Paints & Coatings
Inks
Textile
Others
Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DayGlo
Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company
AllureGlow
ORCO
Iridron
Luming Technology Group
Ji'nan Xinyue
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 S
