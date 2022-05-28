Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive Bubble Wrap in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Adhesive Bubble Wrap companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesive Bubble Wrap market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HDPE Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesive Bubble Wrap include FROMM Packaging Systems, Omniverse Foster Packaging Group, Free-Flow Packaging International, Pregis Corporation, Polyair Inter Pack, Automated Packaging Systems, Inflatable Packaging, Sealed Air Corporation and Veritiv Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesive Bubble Wrap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HDPE Material

LLDPE Material

LDPE Material

Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics & Electricals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive & allied industries

Others

Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesive Bubble Wrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesive Bubble Wrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesive Bubble Wrap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Adhesive Bubble Wrap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FROMM Packaging Systems

Omniverse Foster Packaging Group

Free-Flow Packaging International

Pregis Corporation

Polyair Inter Pack

Automated Packaging Systems

Inflatable Packaging

Sealed Air Corporation

Veritiv Corporation

Jiffy Packaging

Tarheel Paper and Supply Company

Future Packaging and Machinery

Barton Jones Packaging

iVEX Protective Packaging

Abco Kovex

