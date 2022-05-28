Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive Bubble Wrap in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Adhesive Bubble Wrap companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesive Bubble Wrap market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HDPE Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesive Bubble Wrap include FROMM Packaging Systems, Omniverse Foster Packaging Group, Free-Flow Packaging International, Pregis Corporation, Polyair Inter Pack, Automated Packaging Systems, Inflatable Packaging, Sealed Air Corporation and Veritiv Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesive Bubble Wrap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
HDPE Material
LLDPE Material
LDPE Material
Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics & Electricals
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Automotive & allied industries
Others
Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesive Bubble Wrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesive Bubble Wrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesive Bubble Wrap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Adhesive Bubble Wrap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FROMM Packaging Systems
Omniverse Foster Packaging Group
Free-Flow Packaging International
Pregis Corporation
Polyair Inter Pack
Automated Packaging Systems
Inflatable Packaging
Sealed Air Corporation
Veritiv Corporation
Jiffy Packaging
Tarheel Paper and Supply Company
Future Packaging and Machinery
Barton Jones Packaging
iVEX Protective Packaging
Abco Kovex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive Bubble Wrap Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesive Bubble Wrap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive Bubble Wrap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive Bubble Wrap Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Bubble Wrap Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adhesive Bubble Wrap Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Bubble Wrap Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
