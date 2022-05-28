Galvanized Steel Strapping Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Galvanized Steel Strapping in global, including the following market information:
Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Galvanized Steel Strapping companies in 2021 (%)
The global Galvanized Steel Strapping market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Galvanized Steel Strapping include Signode, Samuel Strapping, Baosteel, Anshan Falan, M.J.Maillis Group, Yongxin, Specta, Bhushan Steel and Tianjin Hongmei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Galvanized Steel Strapping manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Steel
High-strength Steel
Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal Industry
Paper Industry
Glass Industry
Building Industry
Others
Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Galvanized Steel Strapping revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Galvanized Steel Strapping revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Galvanized Steel Strapping sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Galvanized Steel Strapping sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Signode
Samuel Strapping
Baosteel
Anshan Falan
M.J.Maillis Group
Yongxin
Specta
Bhushan Steel
Tianjin Hongmei
Wiscom
Kohan Kogyo Co., Ltd
Midfield Industries
Yodogawa Steel Works
Polychem
Walzen Strips (P) Ltd
Ensho Steel Strapping
Titan Umreifungstechnik
Linder
Cyklop
SHOKO KIKO CO., LTD
PAC Strapping Products, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Galvanized Steel Strapping Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Galvanized Steel Strapping Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Galvanized Steel Strapping Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Galvanized Steel Strapping Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Galvanized Steel Strapping Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galvanized Steel Strapping Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Galvanized Steel Strapping Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galvanize
