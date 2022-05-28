PVC Pipes and Fittings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Pipes and Fittings in global, including the following market information:
Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five PVC Pipes and Fittings companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVC Pipes and Fittings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
K Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Pipes and Fittings include Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte, Quantum Industries, RAKtherm, Union Pipes Industry, Thomsun Industries, EGPI, Power Group of Companies, Bin Brook Plastic Industries and Cosmoplast, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC Pipes and Fittings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
K Type
L Type
M Type
Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plumbing
HVAC and Refrigeration
Industrial/OEM
Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVC Pipes and Fittings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVC Pipes and Fittings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PVC Pipes and Fittings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies PVC Pipes and Fittings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte
Quantum Industries
RAKtherm
Union Pipes Industry
Thomsun Industries
EGPI
Power Group of Companies
Bin Brook Plastic Industries
Cosmoplast
Techno Plastic Industry
Kalde
GF HAKAN PLASTiK
VESBO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Pipes and Fittings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Pipes and Fittings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Pipes and Fittings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Pipes and Fittings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Pipes and Fittings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Pipes and Fittings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Pipes and Fittings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
