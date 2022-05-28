Omega-6 PUFAs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Omega-6 PUFAs in global, including the following market information:
Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Omega-6 PUFAs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Omega-6 PUFAs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Omega-6 PUFAs include Merck KGaA, Natures Bounty, Solgar, Simply Potent, Vitamin Discount Center, VitaStrength, Natural Med Lab, Sanar Naturals and GNC Live Well, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Omega-6 PUFAs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Gels
Oils
Others
Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry
Nutraceutical
Animal Feed
Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Omega-6 PUFAs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Omega-6 PUFAs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Omega-6 PUFAs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Omega-6 PUFAs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Merck KGaA
Natures Bounty
Solgar
Simply Potent
Vitamin Discount Center
VitaStrength
Natural Med Lab
Sanar Naturals
GNC Live Well
21ST Century HealthCare
Puritan's Pride
Wonder Paws
The Veggie Doctor
Revival Animal Health
Pure Nutrition
The Hain Celestial Group
AU Natural Organics
Dechra
Purity Products
United Nutritionals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Omega-6 PUFAs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Omega-6 PUFAs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Omega-6 PUFAs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Omega-6 PUFAs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Omega-6 PUFAs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Omega-6 PUFAs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omega-6 PUFAs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Omega-6 PUFAs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omega-6 PUFAs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Omega-6 PUFAs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
4.1.3 Gels
4.1.4 Oils
