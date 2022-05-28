Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors in global, including the following market information:
Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sprays Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors include Ecolab, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Solenis, Afton Chemical, Nouryon, Baker Hughes, BASF, Cortec Corporation and ChemTreat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sprays
Coatings
Others
Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Generation
Oil & Gas
Papermaking
Metal & Mining
Chemical Processing
Others
Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ecolab
SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
Solenis
Afton Chemical
Nouryon
Baker Hughes
BASF
Cortec Corporation
ChemTreat
Lubrizol
Clariant
Schlumberger
ICL Advanced Additives
Halliburton
LANXESS
Arkema
Lonza
Italmatch
Henan Qingshuiyuan
Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies
Kurita
Uniphos Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil-base Corrosion Inhibitors Companies
3.8
